Donna M. Lawson, Boyko, Ostendorf, 82, Long Prairie

August 20, 1937 - September 29, 2019

Donna M. Lawson, Boyko, Ostendorf, age 82, of Long Prairie passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the CentraCare Nursing Home, Long Prairie, surrounded by family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. Rev. Bill Bakewicz will officiate and burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Grey Eagle. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.

Donna was born August 20, 1937 to Iver and Maybelle (Ott) Lawson in Minot, ND. She grew up on the family farm in Afton township, Ward County. Going to Frost #3 for the first 8 years of school and graduating from Minot High School and later from Minot State University with a BS Degree in Education. She taught for two years before marrying Donald Richard Boyko on June 15, 1958 and moving to Fort Riley, KS where Don was serving in the United States Army. After he was discharged, they moved back to Minot where she continued teaching. In December of 1962 Don was killed in a motor vehicle accident. On June 6, 1966 she married Vernon Frank Ostendorf in Grey Eagle, MN where they operated the Grey Eagle Motor Co. They sold the business after 10 years and moved to Long Prairie. Donna continued teaching in the Grey Eagle and Long Prairie Public Schools until she retired in June 1999 after 41 years of teaching. Donna really loved all of her students.

Donna’s favorite past time was reading and doing puzzles, and working on crafts. She also enjoyed decorating her house differently every month using dolls from her extensive porcelain doll collection. While in Long Prairie, Donna belonged to the Long Prairie Literary Club, the Hattitude Society and Esther Circle. She gave tours for the Christie House, was a life time member of the Historical Society, taught School Time at the Long Prairie Nursing Home and spent many hours volunteering at the Long Prairie Food Shelf. She also enjoyed having breakfast with the Birthday Club ladies. Donna was also a member of the American Lutheran Church helping out at funerals, Wednesday night suppers and wherever else she was needed. She was always there with a ready smile and a willing hand to help whoever needed help. She loved to laugh and have a fun time with everyone. She will be missed by those who knew her.

Donna is survived by her brothers; Gerald (Janet) Lawson of Minot, Iver (Darlene) Lawson of Blaine, WA; sister, Reita (Larry) Driskell of Muscatine, IA; 8 nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and her cat, Spud. She was preceded in death by both husbands; her parents; grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to American Lutheran Church memorial fund, the Humane Society of your choice or the St. Joseph Cemetery perpetual care fund in Grey Eagle.