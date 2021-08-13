Donald W. Steichen, 86, Waite Park

September 30, 1934 - August 11, 2021

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Donald W. Steichen, age 86, of Waite Park. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Don passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2021. Burial of the urn will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 15 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Don was born September 30, 1934 in Austin, MN to Alfred and Angeline (Bottema) Steichen. He lived in Adams until he was five and then moved with his family to Marty (Pearl Lake) on a family farm. He attended elementary at Holy Cross, graduated from the Crosier High School and then St. John’s University in 1957. He served in the Army National Guard for 6 years and was honorably discharged in 1963. He married Agnes Bechtold on September 3, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He worked at Cold Spring Granite, then at Electrolux for 30 years as an Accountant. He retired from the Stearns County Corrections Office in 1988 after 11 years.

Don was an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Waite Park where he served on the School Board, Parish Council, Parish Bazaar, coaching sports and as an usher. He was a Waite Park City Councilman for 24 years. He was also a longtime member of Moose Lodge 1400, Eagles Aerie 622 and Knights of Columbus Council 5548.

Don loved gardening, biking, golfing, playing cards, Keno, crossword puzzles and coin collecting. He never missed a parent-teacher conference for his sons from preschool through high school.

Don is survived by his wife Aggie, sons Jeff (Rosanne) of Sartell, Mike (Ginnie) of Baxter, and Kevin of St. Cloud, daughter-in-law Marianne Steichen, grandchildren Travis (Laura), Tyler, Samantha, Michaela, Victoria, Ellie (Nathan) and Sami, sister Mary Ann Eull of St. Michael and sister-in-law Kathleen Steichen of Marty.

Preceding Don in death were his parents, son Gary, brothers Daniel and John, sisters Agnes Notch, Kathryn Schueller, infant sisters Angeline and Marlys, brothers-in-law Larry Schueller, Roger Notch, George Molus, and sister-in-law Darlene Bechtold.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

A special thank you to CentraCare Dialysis and Hospice, Cashwise Pharmacy, and to Dr Angeline Ausban and the Internal Medicine Staff.