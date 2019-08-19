Donald G. Kruschke, 87, Princeton

November 18, 1931 - August 16, 2019

Donald was born November 18, 1931, in Derrynane township Le Sueur County, Minnesota to Gustave and Sarah (Oldenberg) Kruschke. He was the fifth of nine children. He was baptized and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Henderson, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm where he attended country school. He served his country honorably in the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict from August, 1952 to July, 1954. He was stationed in Japan for 18 months. He was united in marriage with Marion Tiegs on April 24, 1957, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. In 1961, they moved to a farm near Princeton.

Donald received his welding certification from Chicago Vocational School in Minneapolis. He was employed at Verta Flow in Princeton and Industrial Hardfacing in Elk River as a welder. Starting in 1966, he worked at Hoffman Engineering for 23 years, 19 of which as a supervisor. He retired in 1989. He and Marion farmed their entire married life.Donald was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a member of the Immanuel Pie Bakers. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 216.

Donald loved to dance to old-time music, play cards, garden, fish, hunt and do woodworking in his woodworking shop. He and Marion enjoyed camping, traveling and vacationing with the motorhome. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially grandkids and great-grandkids.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marion, children Nancy (Mike) Heiter of Lady Lake, Florida, Daniel (Susan) of Eagle Bend, Minnesota, Janet (Brad) Dalchow & Sandra (Dave) Story of Princeton, Minnesota, eight grandchildren, two step grandchidren and numerous great-grandchildren, brothers Loren & Willard (Doris) and sister Luella (Ollie) Heitkamp all of Belle Plaine, Minnesota.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Henry, Harold & Gordon and sisters Helen Hardel & Myrtle Kruschke and half-sister Delilah Paulson.