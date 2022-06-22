Donald “Don” P. Jarnot, 83, Sauk Rapids

January 17, 1939 - June 21, 2022

Memorial services will be private for Donald P. Jarnot, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Tuesday surrounded by family at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Donald Paul Jarnot was born on January 17, 1939, in Belgrade to Stanley and Regina (Kuklok) Jarnot. He grew up and lived in the Sauk Rapids area for most of his life. He married his soulmate, Virginia “Ginger” Prudhon at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake on June 1, 1960 and together, the couple built a family and life they loved. Don worked as a truck driver for Jack Frost for many years until moving out to the farm in Sauk Rapids. He was very hardworking and was happiest spending long days on his farm. Don instilled that strong work ethic in his children and was proud of their successes in life. He enjoyed dancing, traveling, motorcycles, water skiing, and racing. Don was a very private man, but he was down to earth and well-liked by others. He was a great friend, adventurous, caring and compassionate. Don truly lived his life without regrets.

Survivors include his loving wife Ginger of Sauk Rapids; children, Tammy (Ronald) Molitor of Sauk Rapids, Karri (Bob) Hoefer of Sauk Rapids, Scott (Sherri) of Brooklyn Park, Ann (Rick) Olson of Becker; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Leroy (Mary) of Rice; and sister, Lollie Skaj of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Marlene Neu, and Anna Yamry.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the nurses and staff at the St. Cloud Hospital that were involved in caring for Don. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Peterson for the compassionate care and for allowing Don to remain- “The cowboy that liked to ride his own horse to the end of his days.”