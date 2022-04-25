Donald “Don” F. Gapinski, 88, St. Cloud

July 28, 1933 - April 22, 2022

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids for Donald F. Gapinski, age 88, of St. Cloud who passed away on April 22, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Don was born July 28, 1933 in St. Cloud to John and Martha (Deppa) Gapinski. He married his beloved wife Jane Fenlason on June 6, 1953 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Don worked as a security guard for most of his life at St. Bens and the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. Don was an avid deer hunter and loved to gamble at the casinos. He was a great storyteller and loved to complain, which was a healthy thing for him. Don loved old time music, polka music, and going to sporting events. He always liked to enjoy a brandy with his wife Jane. Don was known for being an incredible caregiver and was always there for his wife and sons. He had a strong Catholic faith and would watch the rosary or mass two to three times a day. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Don is survived by his sons, Mike (Lisa) Gapinski, Greg Gapinski, Daniel Gapinski; grandchildren, Courtney, Christopher, Gretchen, Ryan, Breanna, Cameron; and great-grandchildren, Nolan, Dylan, Aiden, Rayvon, Everett, and Hazel Grace. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane in 2015; son, Patrick; and brothers and sister, Richard Gapinski, Maryann Goedert, and Jerome Gapinski.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the St. Cloud Hospital and St. Ben’s nursing staff for their compassion and care of Don.