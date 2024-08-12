Donald Andrew Hansen Sr., 92, Becker

December 5, 1931 - August 8, 2024

attachment-Donald Hansen loading...

Visitation will be from 10 AM – 2PM Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Donald Hansen Sr. age 92 of Becker who died Thursday, August 8, 2024 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Burial with full military honors will take place at 2:15PM on Saturday at the Becker Cemetery. There will be a luncheon following the committal service at the Becker American Legion.

Donald was born December 5, 1931 in Becker to William & Mary (Stodola) Hansen. He married Patricia Gayle Parenteau on February 4, 1956 in Norwood, IA. Don lived his entire life in Becker. He worked as a truck driver for Minneapolis Hide and Tallow Rendering Co. and later worked in maintenance for the City of Becker until his retirement. He is a member of the Becker American Legion and a retired Fire Department member. He enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, gardening, and playing cards. He taught his entire family how to play cribbage. His grandchildren were his world, he loved to spend time with family. Don could not sit still and was always looking for something to do, like trapping gophers. He was a great story teller and his stories would always make everyone laugh. He was always up for a good time and he loved his beer. His reach was beyond his family as he was known so well in the community. He was a care giver to his wife Patricia for many years.

He is survived by his children, Don Jr. of Magnolia, TX; Theresa (Randy) Heinen of Breezy Point; Jim (Terri) Hansen of Becker; Lori Hansen of Becker; Angie (Jeff) Driessen of Dayton; Rob (Michelle) Hansen of West Salem, WI; sister, Alta Norlund of Becker; 16 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia, son Dennis, brother, Bobby, sisters, Dorothy Amundson, Ruby Cox, grandson, Jesse, daughter in law, Cindy Hansen.