Domanick Gerald Mackedanz, 16, Richmond

May 19, 2005 - November 22, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at The Olde Coliseum, 691 Main Street West, Richmond, MN, for Domanick Gerald Mackedanz, age 16, who took his life on Monday, November 22, 2021, to a peaceful eternity.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at The Olde Coliseum.

Domanick was born May 19, 2005, in Paynesville, MN to Barry Mackedanz and Katrina (Hemmesch) Schmitz.

Domanick was a Junior at ROCORI High School, participating on the Trap Team. His smirk, witty sense of humor and quick come backs got him and his friends in trouble more than once. Never sitting still, he was quick to instigate a prank or act on a dare even though everyone was laughing at him. His family and friends were the center of his life and he spent time with them as often as possible. Domanick wasn’t afraid to get his cowboy boots dirty helping Jake on the farm or stripping down to his boxers to jump in the river to retrieve Luke’s new lure. Hunting and fishing were his favorite past times, waiting for the big bucks in the fall, ice fishing in the winter and casting a line in the summer. He always knew what bird, game or varmint was in season. He enjoyed spending time with Grandpa Jerry working on projects, building deer stands and planting deer plots. Cousins enjoyed having Domanick stay at their house for a weekend because there was never a dull moment and always lots of laughs. He looked forward to getting together for holidays with his families, giving attention to every cousin no matter what age. As most big brothers, he liked to antagonize his sister but loved her dearly. Domanick was proud to earn his own money and spent the last two summers working at Albany Recycling Center.

Domanick is survived by his parents, Barry (Angela) Mackedanz and Katrina (Nick) Schmitz; sister, Autumn; grandparents, Bob and Mary Kay (Nordmann) Mackedanz, Jerry and Kathy (Fuchs) Hemmesch; great-grandmother, Bernie Nordmann; aunts and uncles, Mandy (Barrett) Hildreth; cousins, Maddy and Brady, Melanie (Andrew) Heinen, Dylan, Miriah (Eric) Hartfiel, Gabby, Eric Jr. and Grace, Mallory (Brandon) Ferschweiler, Kaylee and Dalton, Brandon (Niki), Alicia (Ryan) Diekow, Cole, Kiersten, Aleese and Easton, Mike (Melissa) Hemmesch, Leland and Aubrielle; extended Doubek and Schmitz families.

Domanick had a huge heart and was so loved by his family and friends, he will be missed immeasurably. He hid his struggles behind his smiles and grins. He is at peace now, giving us signs he is still with us in spirit; be it an eagle, deer, sunset, shining star or a song. Domanick LOVED music. It didn’t matter what music genre, but he was a country boy and true to the red, white and blue. He knew the words to many current and classic country songs as he would sing along. As an organ donor, we hope someone will see an amazing life through his beautiful smiling blue eyes.

Please feel free to attend Domanick’s celebration of life wearing his favorite attire; hoodie, blue jeans (or shorts), boots and a hat.