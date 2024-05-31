Dolores Niehaus, 66, Cold Spring

December 9, 1957 - May 30, 2024

A visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Dolores Niehaus, age 66, who died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Visitation will continue Monday from 9:30-11:00 a.m.at the funeral home followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.

Dolores was born in Farming, MN to Raymond and Marie (Nordmann) Dingmann. She married Marvin Niehaus October 6, 1979, in St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming.

Dolores was an LPN for seven years and then she and Marvin farmed east of Farming. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, pickleball, and trips with friends. Dolores especially loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin; daughter, Angie (Gary) Mareck and their children, Katelyn and Emma; son, Joe and his children, Jacob and Josh; brother, Ted Dingmann.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Doris Dingmann.