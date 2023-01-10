Dolores M. Kaiser, 92, St. Cloud

January 12, 1930 - January 9, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dolores M. Kaiser, age 92, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church.

Dolores was born January 12, 1930 in Albany, Minnesota to Martin and Ella (Rausch) Doll. She married Otto F. Kaiser on May 23, 1951 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Dolores was employed as Head Cook for the St. Cloud School District #742 retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Michael’s Parish.

Survivors include her children, Diane (Bob) Hohmann of St. Joseph, Tom (Rhonda) of Rice, Tim (Diane) of Sauk Rapids, and Marilyn Kaiser of Sauk Rapids; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mardy Doll of Bloomington.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Otto on July 15, 2009; son, David on December 31, 1989; infant brother, Donald; brother, Melvin; and sister, Donna Schneider.