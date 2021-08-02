Do You Feel Safe Going To The Minnesota State Fair This Year?

The Minnesota State Fair is set to return in 2021 after being forced to cancel in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Between the virus and the unrest in the Twin Cities, are you confident that you will be safe at the fair this year?

Last week I published a list of some of the new attractions and exhibits at the fair this year. Just like with every other post we have done about this year's fair, there were a number of comments from people saying they would not be attending due to safety concerns.

Lily (via Facebook):

"I’m not going too many violent crimes for me in the area. I always took a cooler with to save on drinks and buy more food. So I don’t care about checking everything entering I think it could help but you still have to go outside and anything could happen anywhere."

Julia (via Facebook):

All the shootings down there… Who would want to go?

Sarah (via Facebook):

With the crime rate in the cities, I would almost be scared to go. I grew up in the cities and loved the fair. But now there random mass shootings and I wouldn't necessarily trust the people at the door to check for weapons... Until the cities gets their poop in a group I'll steer clear of the fair this year.

Will you be attending the Minnesota State Fair this year or will you be sitting this one out?

These Companies Are Now Hiring In St. Cloud