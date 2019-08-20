DNR Holding Deer Management Open House Meeting

LITTLE FALLS -- Deer hunters and other conservationists are invited to an open house to discuss deer management practices.

The public meeting will be Wednesday anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the Little Falls wildlife office on Haven Road.

There will not be any formal presentations, but you'll be able to discuss general concerns, last year's harvest data, upcoming hunting season changes or any topics the DNR's deer advisory committee should be aware of.

If you can't attend the open house, you can call your local DNR wildlife manager.