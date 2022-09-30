District 742 Candidate Forum Tuesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON) -- The candidates for District 742’s School Board will face the public Tuesday.

The League of Women Voters is hosting the six candidates at the district’s administration office in Waite Park for a forum at 7:00 pm Monday.

Get our free mobile app

These six candidates are on the ballot for three open seats on the council.

Mike Bueckers

Theresa Carlstedt

Zachary Dorholt

Nichole Rierson

Natalie Ringsmuth

Heather Weems

Audience members will be able to submit written questions. If you’re not planning on attending the forum in person, you can email your question to lwvstcloud@lwvmn.org by midnight on October 2nd.

The forum will also be live-streamed for voters to watch at home on the district’s YouTube channel.

For more information on the candidate forum, click here.