Dianne June Spoden, 82, Sauk Rapids

June 9, 1942 - August 1, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Dianne Spoden, age 82, who passed away peacefully Thursday surrounded by her family at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Dianne was born June 9, 1942 in St. Cloud to Edward M. and Alvina (Toenjes) Henz. She graduated from Cathedral High School and also graduated top of her class from the St. Cloud Technical College School of Nursing. Dianne married James Anthony Spoden, also from St. Cloud, on November 4, 1967. She worked as a nurse for Stearns County Public Health and Foley Nursing Home before starting her own company, Care Medical Supply in Sauk Rapids. Dianne loved to travel and frequently went on trips to Mexico, Florida and Europe with her family. She loved attending live theatre productions with her family. Dianne spent almost every weekend with her family at their lake home near Brainerd where they relaxed, played games, enjoyed great meals together, and spent time outdoors.

Dianne is survived by her husband, James Spoden; children, Lisa (Tareq Salahi) Spoden, Jeff Spoden, Tonja (Todd) Johnson, Eric (Ali) Spoden; grandchildren, Derek (Erin) Spoden, Katie (Johnny) Linn, McKenzie (Matthew Maass) Lee, Grant Johnson, Carter Johnson, Chace Spoden and Lilly Spoden; great grandchildren, Dalton and Ryder Spoden, Harrison and Margo Linn; and sisters, Nancy (Bruce) Meinz and Karen (Dick) Rasmussen. She was preceded in death by her parents.