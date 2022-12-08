Diane R. Midboe, 60, Zimmerman

September 9, 1962 - December 6, 2022

Diane R. Midboe, age 60 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 6, 2022, at her home. A Celebration of Life for Diane will be at a later date.

Diane Rose Paul was born to Rodney and Mary Alice (Immerfall) Paul on September 9, 1962, in St. Cloud. She graduated from Apollo High School and went on to become an amazing EBD (Emotional Behavioral Disorder) Paraprofessional. She worked at Princeton High School for ten years before working for Elk River High School until her retirement in May of 2019. Diane had a passion for teaching and helping students.

Diane met the love of her life, Terrance LeRoy Midboe, while he was working at Snyder Drug in Minneapolis. They were married on February 17, 1993, in Minneapolis and have been inseparable ever since. Diane and Terry enjoyed spending time together hunting, fishing, and just being on the lake. Diane was also an avid gardener, and she always kept beautiful flowers everywhere around her home. She also loved feeding the birds, with cardinals being her favorite.

Above all else, Diane loved her family dearly and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her unmistakable laugh that could be heard throughout Blue Lake. The Diane “Kackle” will be forever missed from such an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Diane is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Benjamin Siegel of Princeton and Katie (Jon) Bengtson of Princeton; grandchildren, Ellienor and Jonathan; mother, Mary Alice Paul of St. Cloud; and sister, Mary Helen Wenger of Maple Grove. She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney.