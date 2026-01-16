July 13, 1940 - January 16, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 23, 2026, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church for Diane Kay Imsande, age 85, who died Friday at Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the Gloria Dei Cemetery, Cold Spring, MN.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 22nd at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue one hour before the service Friday at the church.

Diane Kay Imsande was born in Sebeka, MN to Hugo and Lucille (Farr) Eckert. She was the oldest of 12. Diane married Duane Imsande February 14, 1959, in Sebeka, MN.

Diane was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a bookkeeper for many years. Diane enjoyed knitting and made afghans for many family and friends. She enjoyed serving her church in many ways. Diane loved her granddaughters. One of her greatest joys was her great grandson Nathaniel Lucas Laskey. She was a great sports fan; the MN Twins were her favorite.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee (Cary) Swenson; granddaughters, Krystal (Adam) and their son, Nate Laskey, Holly Grise’ and Ashley Grise’; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law; husband, Duane and daughter, Sandy.