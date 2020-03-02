Deputies Respond to Shooting in Rural McLeod County

SILVER LAKE -- Authorities are investigating after a shooting east of Silver Lake Sunday.

Authorities responded late Sunday morning to the six-thousand block of 207th Street after a man called saying his wife shot him in the head. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis where he was listed in stable condition.

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says he was able to escape the home with his elderly father before SWAT personnel surrounded the house.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect was later found dead in the house.

Names and further details have not been released, as the investigation continues.

This story is courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson.