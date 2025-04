September 4, 1955 - April 24, 2025

Dennis Kollman, 69 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at St. Cloud Hospital.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 10 at 11:00 A.M. at the Little Falls Alliance Church with Pastor Ryan Olson officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 10 at 9:00 – 10:30 A.M. at the church.

A full and complete notice will follow.