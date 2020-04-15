Dennis J. Zaun, 75, St. Cloud

January 12, 1945 - April 14, 2020

A private service will be held in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Dennis J. Zaun, age 75, of St. Cloud who died April 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dennis was born on January 12, 1945 to Alfred Sr. and Delphine (Busch) Zaun in Jordan, Minnesota. He married Karen Beckman on October 23, 1965 at St. John Baptist Church in Jordan.

Dennis graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in accounting. He became a CPA and joined Price Waterhouse. Still in his mid-twenties, he saw an ad in the Journal of Accountancy for a small accounting practice for sale in Wadena, MN. He was his own boss ever since.

To build his practice, he moved to St. Cloud and specialized in serving community bank clients throughout Minnesota. He often expressed gratitude for his clients putting faith in a young accountant.

In a second-career as a banker, he served as President of the Farmers & Merchants State Bank of Pierz, and was involved with banks in Park Rapids, and Eden Valley.

Dennis had a strong work-ethic, an independent mind and generous spirit.

In retirement, he golfed with friends in Minnesota and California. He enjoyed working on the property of his Long Lake home. He spent countless hours working at his home desk, including preparing tax returns for relatives and friends. He also supported CentraCare and Cathedral High School.

Dennis will be greatly missed by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law and adoring grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Karen of St. Cloud; sons, Todd of Sartell and Steve of Pacific Palisades, CA; daughters-in-law Kyoko (Ogawa) Zaun of Sartell and Priscilla (Haag) Zaun of Pacific Palisades; grandchildren, Emma Zaun of Sartell; Heidi and Wyatt Zaun of Pacific Palisades; brothers, Alfred Jr., Lee, and Ronald; sisters, Mary Ann Weingartner, Diane McMahon and Susan Neutgens.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregg; and brother, Roger.