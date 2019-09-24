Dennis J. Wahl, 61, Cold Spring

March 18, 1958 - September 22, 2019

A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring for Dennis J. Wahl, age 61 who died on Sunday, September 22. A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Dennis was born on March 18, 1958 in Westbrook, MN to Harley and Jane (Carr) Wahl. He worked for many construction companies and most recently Veit & Company, Inc. Dennis was a member of the 49ers Operating Engineers Local 49B.

Survivors include his daughters, Josie and Jessica; his parents, Harley and Jane; siblings, Dan, Bruce (Gwen) and Becky (Mark) Beers and many nieces and nephews.