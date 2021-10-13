April 9, 1943 - October 3, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Dennis J. Reitmeier, age 78, who died Sunday at the Paynesville Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 7 at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond. Visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Friday morning in the funeral home

Dennis was born on April 9, 1943, in Richmond, MN to Paul and Martha (Blasius) Reitmeier. He married Marilyn Schlangen on May 15, 1971, in Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Rockville, MN. Dennis farmed his whole life on the family farm near Richmond and was proud that his son continues to work the farm today. He enjoyed old time polka music and could play many instruments by ear. Dennis loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Marilyn; children, Craig (Laura), Lori (Mike) Klehr, Troy (Tanya Pufahl); siblings, Allen (Linda), Jerry (Rita), Roz (Greg) Hensrud; in-laws, Herb (Joanne) Schlangen, Jerry (Joyce) Schlangen; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Megan and Ryan Reitmeier, Ethan and Emily Klehr and Zachary Reitmeier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Martha Reitmeier and his in-laws, Clem and Ann Schlangen.