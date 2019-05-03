September 20, 1950 - May 1, 2019

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Dennis A. “Denny” Schechter, age 68, of St. Cloud and formerly of Zimmerman, who passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Assumption Community in Cold Spring. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday all at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dennis was born on September 20, 1950 to Harold and Cecelia (Beckers) Schechter in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Dennis attended St. Cloud Technical High School. Dennis was a simple and straight forward man, who appreciated honesty and fairness. He spent most of his working life living in Zimmerman where he worked in the auto body industry and as a welder in manufacturing. Dennis loved to go hunting, fishing, trapping and tending to his vegetable and flower gardens. In his younger years, Dennis loved adventure; even riding the rails all the way to Idaho and back. He will be remembered for his excellent cooking skills and steak dinners.

He is survived by his brothers, Donald (Mary Ann), of Knoxville, TN, Charles, of Maine Prairie Township and Kenneth (Monica), of Shorewood; brother-in-law, Thomas Fiedler, of Little Falls; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Janice Fiedler.

A special thank you to the staff of Assumption Community in Cold Spring for their loving and compassionate care of Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.