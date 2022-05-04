Delroy Schreifels, 77, Richmond

June 17, 1944 - May 3, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Delroy Schreifels age 77, who died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Delroy was born on June 17, 1944, in Richmond, MN to Stephen and Ida (Hennen) Schreifels. He married Lillian Spoden on October 10, 1970, in the Church of St. Joseph, St. Joseph, MN. Delroy worked for Cold Spring Granite for 40 plus years. He enjoyed watching football, cooking, especially grilling, fishing, sitting by the campfire, playing cards, and polka music.

He is survived by his children, Rodney (Jennifer) and Mark (Stacy Denfeld); siblings, Harry (Beverly), David (Annie), Lucille (Kenny) Miller; in-laws, Betty Schreifels, Virgil Spoden; grandchildren, Jenna Schreifels, Brianna Schreifels, and Emma Gilmer.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian (2020); siblings, Richard, and Carol Spoden.