Delores P. Johannes, 89, St. Cloud

November 7, 1932 - February 3, 2022

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Delores P. Johannes, age 89, of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Steven Binsfeld will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Delores was born on November 7, 1932 in St. Cloud to Oswald and Frances (Kruchten) Schabel. She married Dennis Johannes on February 27, 1957 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Delores worked at St. Benedicts Senior Community, Continental Press, and Stearns Manufacturing. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Christian Women, and choir.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers, quilting, crocheting, embroidery, ceramics, baking and spending time with her family, especially the birthday celebrations with her sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Brenda (Mike) Lodermeier of St. Cloud, Tamara (Larry Cleland) Johannes of Anchorage, AK, Scott of Rochester, Loren (Lisa) of Castle Rock, CO, Karlen (Dan) Long of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Audrey Johannes, Daniel Long, Erin Johannes, Parker Long, and William Cleland. Delores is also survived by her siblings, Florence Warnert, Mildred Pelzer, Idella Schneider, and Marilyn Ranelle; and many nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Herbert Schabel, LaVerne Winter and Ralph Schabel.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.