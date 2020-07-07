Delores F. Schmitt, 87, Waite Park

August 9, 1932 - July 5, 2020

Graveside services will be private at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park for Delores F. Schmitt, age 87, of Waite Park who died Sunday at The Landings of Sauk Rapids.

Delores was born August 9, 1932, in Upsala to Paul & Oliva (Schlueter) Hamann. She married Herbert N. Schmitt of February 25, 1950, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. The couple lived in Waite Park most of their lives. Delores worked in the deli at Cashwise for 32 years and was known for the famous bars she made. Delores also worked at Fingerhut. She enjoyed cooking, baking, puzzles, and traveling to Vegas. She was a loving, hard working woman who always put her family first.

Survivors include her children, Judy Hunstiger of Rice, Jane Lewerke of Gilbert, AZ, Jerry (Pam) of Clear Lake, Jan (Joe) Koenig of St. Cloud, Joe (Jennie) of Avon, Jim (Janet) of Sartell; sister, Eileen Finley of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Chad, Liz, Steve, Mike, Stephanie and Nick; great grandchildren, Emilio, Rowan, Peyton and Orion. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; and great grandchild, Poppy.