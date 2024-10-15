Delores Curtis, 89, Waite Park

October 27, 1934 - October 13, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Thursday October 17, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Delores Curtis, 89 of Waite Park who died Sunday October 13, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and burial of the urn will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Delores was born October 27, 1934 in St. Rosa to August & Apolonia (Wegleitner) Eiynck. She married Vernon M. Curtis on June 28, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. She worked as a cook at Ivan’s in the Park in her early years and later worked at Armer Meat Packing and most recently as a real estate agent for Century 21. She is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, Waite Park American Legion Post # 428 Auxiliary, and the Moose Lodge in Waite Park. She enjoyed taking trips to the casino, playing bingo, and family gatherings. She loved her family very much and spending time with her kids, grandkids and siblings. She would provide her special meat balls for most family gatherings and worked hard making Afghans for every new baby that came into the family. She had the most beautiful smile.

She is survived by her children, Charles (Denise) of St. Cloud; William (Bonnie) of Rice; Shelly (Jeff) Scepaniak of Avon; Wayne of St. Cloud; Ken (Karin) of South Haven; siblings, Henry Eiynck of Waite Park; August (Doris) Eiynck of Coon Rapids; Luella Anderson of Palmer; Violet (Jim) Swanson of Wyoming, MN; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernon in 2023, children, Claude, Pamela, Andy, brothers, Eberhard, Edmund, Clarence, Paul and Isadore, sister, Theodora Anderson and brothers and sisters in law.