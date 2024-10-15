Delores Court, 75, Cold Spring

September 19, 1949 - October 11, 2024

Delores Court, age 75, who died October 11, 2024, peacefully in her sleep at her home in Cold Spring, MN.

Dee was born in St. Cloud, MN to Gilbert and Lucille (Capser) Weyer. She retired as a supervisor at Gold N Plump and continued to work various part time jobs which she enjoyed. Dee also enjoyed cooking, flowers, gardening and being around people.

She is survived by her children, Carl, Curt, Dion and Jennifer (Shane) Deschon; siblings, Richard (Rose) Weyer, Donna (Perry) Smith, Jerome (Sue) Weyer, Howard Weyer, Nancy (Gary) Koska, Thomas (Pam) Weyer, Kevin (Lisa) Weyer and 3 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Keith Weyer.

There will not be any services per Delores’s wishes.