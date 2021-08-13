Debra Ann Coan, 62, Clearwater

July 16, 1959 - August 10, 2021

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and is yet to be determined for Debra Ann Coan, age 62, who died at her home on August 10, 2021.

Debra was born on July 16, 1959 in St. Cloud, MN the daughter of Bernard C. and Regina M. (Van Havermaet) Coan. As a young girl she lived with her parents in Clearwater, Annandale and St. Cloud. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in the class of 1977. After school Debra lived in St. Cloud, Minneapolis, Boca Raton, FL, and then back to Clearwater for the last 6 years.

She was active with several different bands, both rock and country. She helped these bands in all facets of their operations, from booking, sewing costumes, and performing as a singer. Debra also loved to bake for people, was active in Tri-County Humane Society and helped with raising money for their general fund.

She was preceded in death by her dad, and one sister Cynthia Kormann.

Debra is survived by; her mother, Regina of Clearwater; two sisters, Angela (Shane) Heald of St. Joseph Township, Laura Brown of Brooten, MN; two brothers, Steven and Jeffrey Coan of Florida; 10 nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews, long-time friends Barry and Wanda Zenner of St. Cloud, other relatives and friends,

The family at Debra’s request, suggest memorials to the Tri-County Humane Society located at 735 – 8 th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.