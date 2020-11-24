Dean P. Rabideau, 73, Avon

February 18, 1947 - November 22, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Dean Rabideau, 73, of Avon who died Sunday at Serenity Village of Avon. The Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Dean was born February 18, 1947 in Kankakee, IL to Elden & Marjorie (Petit) Rabideau. He married Pauline Riley on August 23, 1969 at St. Martin of Tours Cathedral in Kankakee, IL. Dean worked as a general manager at JC Penney’s for 25 years before his retirement. He was an active member of the Avon Lion’s Club and devoted member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Dean enjoyed fishing, golfing, deer hunting, calling bingo at church fundraisers and watching football. He was a happy, laid back person who loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. His positivity and smile will be dearly missed by all.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline of Avon; children, Jennifer (Shawn) Brickweg of Avon, Jane (Scott) Gangl of Otsego, Jackie (Zach) Lunde of Waconia, John (Allison) of Port Matilda, PA, Joseph of St. Joseph, James (Sarah) of Rogers; grandchildren, Parker and Tanner Gangl, Katelyn and Addison Brickweg, Collin, Charlie, and Carson Rabideau, Gavin Lunde, Dawson and Ethan Rabideau; and brother, Jerry (Nancee) Alexander of Bourbonnais, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials preferred to the Avon Fire Department.