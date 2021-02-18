David D. Ebaugh II, 50, St. Cloud

April 3, 1970 - February 14, 2021

David D. Ebaugh II, age 50 of St. Cloud, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home.

Due to the COVID-19 virus funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Grafton Cemetery, Grafton, IA. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

David Dennis Ebaugh was born on April 3, 1970 to David and Sharon (Macken) Ebaugh in Rochester, MN. He attended Hutchinson High School, St. Cloud State University, and graduated from the University of Minnesota with degrees in Biology, English, and Computer Science. David worked for AT&T in Minneapolis in the cell phone division. During this time he developed many friendships with coworkers. He will be remembered for his good nature, intelligence, and his many interests. David was a passionate vegetarian, recently having celebrated his thirty-first anniversary of vegetarianism. David was very involved in genealogy. Recently, interviewed as member of the week by a major genealogy website, acknowledging his research contributions.

David will be missed by his family and friends including; father, David (Vickie) Ebaugh, mother, Sharon Ebaugh, brothers, Jason, Nathan, and Matthew, aunt Judy Macken, and uncle Tom (Melinda) Ebaugh.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Clarence and Clara Macken, and Elwin (Bud) and Helen Ebaugh.

Memorials to MS Society in David’s name are preferred: Upper Midwest MS Society, 2829 University Avenue SE STE 900, Minneapolis, MN 55414.