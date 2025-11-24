June 24, 1974 – November 14, 2025

David J. Biniek, age 51, of Avon, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Born on June 24, 1974, in St. Cloud, David was the youngest son of George and Dorothy (Salzer) Biniek. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1992. Working on the family farm was a central part of David’s life, and he was a longtime employee at Columbia Gear in Avon, where he worked for 12 years.

A true outdoorsman, David was happiest when he was outside tinkering with something. He especially loved hunting and fishing, taking great pride in the trophy bucks he collected over the years. Beyond his time in the woods, he had a deep and lifelong commitment to animals, constantly collecting and caring for various creatures on the farm throughout his life, striving to help as many as he could.

David had a great passion for anything with an engine. Whether it was the thrill of his dream car, a Dodge Demon, or riding around on his 4-wheeler or Ranger, he loved the freedom of the ride. This love of vehicles also led to many cherished road trips with his family and even the exciting opportunity to fly a small plane.

Above all, he cherished the time spent with his family, particularly with his children, Adalyn and Isaiah. He loved cooking meals with them and was known for his competitive spirit during card games with friends and family.

David will be deeply missed by his children, Adalyn and Isaiah; his siblings, Ann (Ernest) Rudnicki of Avon, Lois Henrich, Marian (Dan) Skwira of Holdingford, Joan Grebinoski of Holdingford, and Tom (Jackie) of Avon; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Edward and Jerry.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, with Reverend Gregory Mastey officiating. Following the service, the burial of the urn will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.