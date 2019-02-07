Darrel J. Fiedler, 73, Two Harbors and formerly of Rice

June 21, 1945 - February 5, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Darrel J. Fiedler, age 73, of Two Harbors and formerly of Rice who passed away Tuesday at Chris Jensen Health & Rehabilitation Center in Duluth. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church in Rice.

Darrel was born June 21, 1945 in St. Cloud to Joseph & Rose (Wollak) Fiedler. He married Linda Anderson on July 30, 1966 in Rollag, MN. Darrel served our country in the National Guard and was the owner/operator of Fiedler Pumping Specialists, retiring in 2010. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Darrel enjoyed fishing, fly-in fishing trips to Canada, picking raspberries, collecting antiques, and boating. He loved the water. Darrel was a simple man who was meticulous and funny, and was a hard worker who was very proud of his business.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda of Two Harbors; daughter, Cinda (Kevin) Helmin of Pillager; siblings, Tom (Sue) Fiedler of Little Falls and Carol (Roger) Klaphake of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Kyler (Tori) Helmin and Hailey (Brady) Peacock; and great grandchildren, Ryder, Dawson and Octavia. Darrel was preceded in death by his parents.