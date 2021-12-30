Darleen Cassidy, 75, Foley

October 16, 1946 - December 25, 2021

Darleen Cassidy aged 75 of Foley, Minnesota passed away on December 25, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota with her husband and daughter by her side. She had bravely fought COVID pneumonia for several weeks. Memorial Gathering will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 30th at the Foley Funeral Home. Prayer service will take place at 6:30 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. A celebration of her life will be held this spring in Cleveland, Ohio. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Darleen Cassidy was born October 16, 1946 in Yakima, Washington to James Chester and Jessie Marie Frichette. She graduated from White Pass High School in Randle, Washington. Darleen lived for many years in Cleveland, Ohio, married and raised her children while working at Case Western Reserve University, and later divorced. She married the love of her life,Jim Cassidy, on February 17, 1990 in Memphis, Tennessee. Together they lived in various places and traveled the world before settling in Granite Ledge Township. Darleen was a self-taught website designer and desktop publisher. She loved reading, travel, shooting, and hunting, with five African safaris to her credit. She also loved her Portuguese Water Dogs. She touched the lives of so many people in whom her memory will live forever. The family would like to thank the medical staff, nurses, and therapists at St. Cloud Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Darleen.

Darleen is survived by her husband, Jim, her daughter Gwen (Marty Holt), her sisters Jane and Ellen, adopted grandchildren Aaron and Justis, and best friend, David Conger, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sharon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Darleen’s name be made to either the Portuguese Water Dog Club of America Rescue, Inc. or to the Dallas Safari Club Foundation for wildlife conservation.