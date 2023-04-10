Daniel R. Haider, 55, Cold Spring

March 11, 1968 - April 5, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday April 22, 2023, at The Olde Coliseum, Richmond, MN, for Daniel Haider, age 55, who died unexpectedly April 5, 2023.

Dan was born on March 11, 1968, in Robbinsdale, MN to Dave and Shirley (Witucki) Haider. He married Melissa Nielson. Together they had a daughter, Mikala, and later divorced. In 2016 he met his soulmate and love of his life, Stacy Vogland. They got married on October 16, 2021, in Stillwater, MN.

Dan worked at Schwieters Chevrolet in Cold Spring. He enjoyed many different activities which include golfing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, playing cards, and wing night with the guys. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and other family. Dan and Stacy really enjoyed traveling together and making memories.

He is survived by his wife, Stacy; daughter, Mikala (Dakota) Carlson; grandchildren, Connor and Rory Carlson; parents, Shirley (Lyle) Pugh, Dave (Carol) Haider; stepchildren, Heather Machart, Jon Krinke, Miranda (Tyler) Sundin; siblings, Pam (Sam) Schuldt, Dave (Carrie) Haider, Paula Haider, Penny (Tony) Jacobson; half siblings, Angela, Scott, Chelene; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stanley and Bernice Witucki, Isador and Elaine Hager; aunts and uncles, Dick Witucki, Gene Witucki, Jerry (Dottie) Witucki, Leo Wenner and Bill Robinson.