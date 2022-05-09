Daniel John Theisen, 31, Rice

October 14, 1990 - May 6, 2022

Daniel John Theisen, 31 year old resident of Rice, MN died on Friday, May 6 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 12 at 11 AM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 11 and from 9:30 AM until the hour of the service on Thursday all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Dan was born on October 14, 1990 in St. Cloud, MN to Michael and Shari (Mrosla) Theisen. Dan grew up in Rice and Opole, MN and graduated from Sartell High School in 2009. He spent time working for Wells Concrete, DeZurik, Warning Lites of MN and was set to begin working for Knife River in a week.

Dan was a happy soul that would do anything for anyone. He always had a smile on his face, except for when he was "hangry". He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of his free time hunting, preparing for hunting, fishing or tinkering with his "toys". He seldom ever sat still, unless it was for hours in a deer stand. A few of his favorite things were Ketchup (lots of ketchup), bacon, loud Dodge Trucks, a good burn out, anything he could shoot at, and making Apple Pie Moonshine to share. He worked hard and played harder and loved everyone fiercely including his family, friends and two nieces. Dan was often times the life of the party and loved to make the people around him laugh and was always willing to lend a listening ear when someone needed it. There will truly be a void in so many people's hearts without Dan here.

Dan is survived by his parents, Michael and Shari of Opole; brother, Joe (Krista) of Sauk Rapids; nieces, Hazel and Willow; grandfather, Alfred Mrosla of Rice and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his grandma, Carol Mrosla; grandparents, Urban and Marian Theisen and cousins, Amanda Lea Stewart, Joshua Theisen and Adam Theisen.