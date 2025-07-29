May 9, 1944 – July 23, 2025

Daniel Lee Hunstiger passed away on July 23, 2025, at the age of 81, in his hometown of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Dan was born on May 9, 1944. He was the eldest child of Ralph and Bonita Hunstiger. Dan was the self proclaimed favorite of their six children. He was their pride and joy. Exceptional from the beginning, as a boy Dan was honored to be the youngest Eagle Scout in the United States of America.

Dan was a world class salesman with over 60 years in the tire repair industry. He was Vice President of Sales and Management for Tech International, Truflex-Pang, and Rema Tip Top. While Dan was very successful in his career, he was much more than that.

Head of the ‘Ol Buck Hunters Association; championship canoe paddler; navigator of more than 60 permitted trips in the Grand Canyon, and countless other adventures around the world. Dan was a poet, a biker, Captain of his boat The Mystic, an extraordinary marksman, purveyor of authentic Navajo rugs and Native American Jewelry. He was a rebel with many causes and unafraid of going against the grain. Dan was a true original – stylish and unique. He was wildly intelligent and always the most interesting person in the room. Dan was well traveled and had exquisite taste. He wouldn’t pass up a French pastry or a fine glass of champagne.

In truth he wasn’t ready to say goodbye. He had many more adventures in him. He had places to go, music to listen to, books to read, poems to write, hugs to give, and laughs to share. Alas, as Dan himself would say… “And so it goes.” Forever after and always he will be missed by those who appreciated his wit, charm, and unparalleled conversations.

Dan is survived by: His wife, Gloria Pasion. His children: LeeAnne Lipson (CA); Jeffrey Mueller (AL); Jason Hunstiger (MN); Lisa Hartley (Nick) (TN). Grandchildren: Jordan, Jacob, Seth, Noa, Jones, Tanner, and Isla Blue. Siblings: Joel Hunstiger (Kathy); Lynn Seethaler (Mike); Kurt Hunstiger (Ruth); Kent Hunstiger (Lori).

Dan was preceded in death by: Ralph D. Hunstiger (Father); Bonita Hunstiger (Mother); Jeffrey Hunstiger (Brother).

Services will be private.