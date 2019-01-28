Daniel “Dan” D. Rosenthal, 59, St. Cloud

April 22, 1959 - January 24, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 28, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Daniel “Dan” D. Rosenthal, age 59, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday at his home. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, January 27, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday.

Dan was born April 22, 1959 to Leo and Janice (Mattfeld) Rosenthal in Wadena. He married Melissa Heinen on June 6, 1992. Dan enjoyed his job working for Post Cereal as a contractor. He enjoyed being outdoors especially hunting and fishing. He was competitive and loved competition when it came to playing games like cribbage, bean bags, golfing and shuffleboard. He enjoyed all things football, including his son Kyle’s football games and watching games with his daughter, Gabby. Dan liked camping and spending time with his family. He was a simple guy who loved socializing and joking with his family and friends. Dan especially loved being with his children.

Dan is survived by his wife, Melissa “Missy” Heinen-Rosenthal of St. Cloud; children, Kyle and Gabriella both of St. Cloud; siblings, Kim Weske of Inver Grove Heights, Vicki (Ted) Lorentz of Alexandria, Ron (Gail) Rosenthal of Redwing and Kelly Rosenthal of Littleton, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Doug Heinen; and brother-in-law, Paul Weske.