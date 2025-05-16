Dale Thunstedt, 82, Little Falls formerly of Willmar

December 31, 1942 - May 15, 2025

attachment-Dale Thunstedt loading...

Dale Thunstedt, 82 year old resident of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday May 15 at St. Cloud hospital. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

Dale was born on December 31, 1942 in Willmar, Minnesota to Oswald and Alice Thunstedt. He graduated from Willmar High School in 1960. On April 4th, 1964 Dale was united in married to Phyllis Joan Caskey at Vinje Lutheran church in Willmar and they had twin boys Tim and Todd on December 25, 1964. Phyllis and Dale were married for 29 beautiful years. Early in his career, he worked as an insurance agent and in car sales at Torvik Motors in downtown Willmar. Dale loved automobiles and eventually started his own car dealership that operated for over 35 years. He loved horses and was a member of the local Sheriff’s Posse for many years. He also developed real estate property on Norway and Green Lake which he loved to do. Dale enjoyed the outdoors immensely, loved to travel, hunt, fish and go camping. He traveled extensively throughout the United States with his significant partner of 23 years Sue Vosen who he loved dearly until the end. He also loved to watch his granddaughter Taylor play basketball games throughout the country.

Left to cherish his memory are his partner Sue Vosen; sons Tim and Todd; grandchildren Tyler, Tanner and Taylor, and great grandchildren Crew and Nash. He was preceded in death by his parents Oswald and Alice Thunstedt, and his past wife, Phyllis.