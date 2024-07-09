Cyril W. “Cy” Menth, 103, Albany

October 12, 1920 - June 22, 2024

Cyril W. “Cy” Menth, age 103 of Albany, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at his home in Albany, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 12th, 2024, from 11:30am to 1:00pm at the Seven Dolors Gathering Area in Albany, immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 1:00 pm with Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. and Rev. Anthony Christoffels officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Albany American Legion. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Albany.

Cyril William Menth was born October 12, 1920, in St. Anthony, Stearns County, Minnesota to Joseph and Margaret (Oehrlein) Menth. After graduating from Albany High School in 1939, Cyril served in the U.S. Navy and Army as a pilot who flew AT-6 Texans and Waco Biplanes and continued flying Piper Cub planes privately. He was honorably discharged on January 22nd, 1946. Cyril worked for the United States Postal Service for 33 years as a rural mail carrier south of Albany. He was united in marriage to LaVerne Jopp on November 29, 1956, in Milbank, South Dakota.

He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Saint Anthony, and a 78-year member of Albany American Legion Post 482.

Cy enjoyed participating in football, baseball, golf, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed sharing his hobbies of arbory, astronomy, mushrooming and birding. He was a dedicated Twins and Vikings fan. He was also a prankster who loved telling stories and jokes with a twinkle in his eye. He was known for his amazing memory and enjoyed discussing local and world events as well as family genealogy.

Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, LaVerne Menth; children, Robert, Alan, James Menth, Bonita Fox, and David Nieland; grandchildren, Brandon, Chris, Nick, Liza Menth, and Jessica Ostendorf (Matt); and 5 great grandchildren.

Cyril was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Joseph, Edward, Jerome, and Edwin Menth; sisters, Anna Lotz, Marie “Connie” Love, and Josephine Silvers; and Son-in-law, Tom Fox.

A special thank you to CentraCare Home Hospice and Senior Home Health for their compassionate care of Cyril in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.