Cyclist Dies in Crash with Saint Francis School Bus

SAINT FRANCIS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in St. Francis Friday morning.

The patrol says a Saint Francis school bus was eastbound on Ambassador Boulevard Northwest and had completed a stop to make a right turn on southbound 47.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man from Oak Grove was riding an e-bike in the crosswalk parallel to Highway 47. The e-bike collided with the bus, killing the rider.

The patrol says the rider did not stop at the crosswalk stop sign before the collision. The man's name will be released later Friday.

The 42-year-old bus driver was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m.

The State Patrol says there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

