The Chicago Cubs beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in the Twins' only preseason game. Minnesota will open the regular season Friday night in Chicago against the White Sox.

Homer Bailey was roughed up in his start for Minnesota, allowing four runs in three innings of work, including three home runs. The Twins were 0-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Twins will head to the South Side of Chicago Friday night to take on the Sox. First pitch is set for 7:10 on WJON.