Craig Meredith Deadrick, 73, Clear Lake

June 7, 1951 - June 14, 2024

Craig Deadrick, age 73, of Clear Lake, passed away on June 14, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A service will be held later.

Craig was born on June 7, 1951, to Raymond and Betty Deadrick at the Paynesville Hospital. Craig grew up and attended country school in Crow River, MN. Following the sudden death of his father, the family moved to Paynesville.

At 17 years old, Craig enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a pipelayer in water and sewer construction with the MN Laborers Union.

On November 8, 1980, Craig married Karen Kuefler at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. They were married for 43 years and had 3 children. Craig loved his family and friends and would do anything for them.

He loved to hunt, trap, be outdoors, and cheer for the MN Vikings and Twins.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; children, Jordan (Lindsey), Bryan, and Kelli (Bradlee); grandchildren, Sagelee, Hunter, and Hudson; and brothers and sisters, Ray, Bruce, Tami, Lisa, and Jill.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Cindy, and granddaughter, Charlotte.

A special thank you to Dr. Donald Jurgens and all the staff at the Coborn’s Cancer Center for the wonderful care they provided.