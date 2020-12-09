Craig E. Swanson, 73, Princeton

June 14, 1947 - December 7, 2020

Craig E. Swanson, age 73 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 7, 2020, at the U of M Medical Center in Minneapolis due to complications of liver disease. Private family services will be held at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton. A recording of the service, online obituary, and condolences will be available at www.williamsdingmann.com. A Celebration of Craig’s Life will take place at a later date.

Craig Edward Swanson was born on June 14, 1947, in Minneapolis to Arthur and Laura (Odegard) Swanson. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1965 and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree from St. Cloud State University. While in college Craig met the love of his life, Patty Dold, and they were joined in marriage on December 18, 1971. He and Patty settled down in the Princeton area shortly thereafter. Craig worked for over 30 years as a financial advisor for IDS/Ameriprise in St. Cloud and raised his sons to take over his business.

Craig was an amazing listener, and people were drawn to his uplifting spirit. He instilled determination and respect in his children, which has also been passed along to his grandchildren. He always made sure his family and friends had a good time. He enjoyed traveling with Patty, and they went on trips in Europe, Alaska, and Hawaii. Craig loved spending time at the cabin in Bayfield, WI, at the cabin in Aitkin for deer hunting weekends, at his annual “Once in a Lifetime” Elk Hunt in Colorado (which he went on for more than 15 years), and on yearly fishing trips with his coworkers and sons. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren snowmobiling, hiking, climbing, four-wheeling, golfing, and watching their sporting events. Above all else, Craig will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Craig is survived by his wife, Patty; sons, Erik (Sara) Swanson of Sartell and Mike (Sue) Swanson of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Zach, Abby, Luke, Ethan, and Sean; and siblings, Marlyn, Phyllis (Bob), and Jim (Chris). He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, John.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Craig’s family which will be distributed to his favorite charities. Please send to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, 205 S Rum River Drive, Princeton, MN, 55371.