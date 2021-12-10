Cozy Weekend Getaway Only an Hour from St. Cloud

A quick weekend to get away from the holiday hustle and bustle might be a great way to quickly recharge those batteries. This is apparently the most requested airbnb, and it's located just over an hour from St. Cloud.

via airbnb.com

This airbnb is located in NE Minneapolis- the Minneapolis Arts district. The description on the airbnb site says that it's close to everything that you would want including some family friendly activities.

If you look at the pictures of this house you'll see how unique and quaint it is. It is a one bedroom house, but it does sleep several people. So if you have a bigger family, or if you want to be really close to your friends, this could totally work out. It might be worth it to see how cool this house really is.

Get our free mobile app

The home is nestled in a wooded area, and the inside has the walls covered in nature murals. It looks like you are in the midst of a waterfall, or surrounded by rocks. It almost looks kind of "Hobbit" like. Like you are staying in a home that was featured int he Lord of the Rings movies. Something from somewhere else, like New Zealand.

In case you were worried about one bedroom, several people and the bathroom situation, seems that this airbnb has been remodeled to include a second bathroom. So, no worries there.

You can check out all of the pics here and book a long weekend stay if you'd like.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.