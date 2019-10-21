Cow Dies After Being Struck by an SUV

EDEN VALLEY -- A cow is dead after a driver struck the animal early Saturday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Christopher Madigan of Eden Valley was heading south on County Road 9 just before 3:00 a.m. when the crash happened.

Madigan told officers he swerved to avoid another vehicle that pulled out in front of him at the intersection of County Road 21 in Eden Lake Township.

Madigan's SUV then went into the ditch, entered a small pasture and hit the cow.

Authorities say alcohol was not involved.

