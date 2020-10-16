Covid-19 Hospitalizations Remain Steady[PODCAST]

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today for an update on Covid-19 at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare's hospitals. Dr. Morris says they are still experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases both in St. Cloud Hospital and in the ICU. The amount of people with Covid-19 in the ICU still hasn't reached the levels of their peak in May. Morris says their numbers in May had approximately 1 positive Covid-19 case in the hospital to 1 in the ICU and the ratio is now 2 hospitalized compared to 1 in the ICU. Dr. Morris says that is an indication of their knowledge of how to treat the virus. Listen to the 2-part conversation below.

Dr. Morris says "Covid-19 is killing people prematurely". He says he is seeing otherwise healthy people in their 40s being hospitalized and in some cases dying due to this virus. Morris stresses the importance of controlling the spread, wearing masks, and keeping people in quarantine when necessary and says that will help limit the amount of positive Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations which is crucial for them to continue with the high quality care they can currently provide.

Dr. Morris says positive cases exist with many families and in many work places in Central Minnesota. He says the recommendations when positive tests are among people that you work with the MDH has policies on when to quarantine and for how long. Those who were in close contact with that person without a mask for a period of time could also need to quarantine for 10 to 14 days. Dr. Morris says those who pass people in the hallway or have a short conversation from a distance of 6 feet or more apart shouldn't need to quarantine if later determined that was their contact with a positive Covid-19 tested person.

Dr. Morris joins me weekly at 8:10 a.m. Fridays on WJON.