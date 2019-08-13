Council Member Resignation Leaves Open Seat in Rice

RICE -- Rice officials are accepting applications to fill an open seat on the city council.

City Clerk Julie Fandel says council member Kyle Walter announced his resignation last week as he is moving out of city limits and can no longer serve on the council.

During Monday night's special meeting, the council decided they will be taking applications for the position through August 27th at 4:00 p.m. From there the council will hold interviews with each candidate before appointing a new council member at a future meeting.

Letters of interest can be turn into city hall.

Walter was appointed to the Rice city council in March and has a year-and-a-half remaining on his term.