Connie R. Looft, 60, St. Louis Park, formerly of North Prairie

September 17, 1959 - April 4, 2020

Connie R. Looft, 60, of St. Louis Park, formerly of North Prairie, MN, died peacefully at home from complications of cancer on Saturday, April 4, 2020 with family by her side.

She enjoyed being outdoors, especially at their cabin near Bemidji, tending her beautiful backyard garden, and spending time with family. She will be remembered for her kindness, volunteering to help the elderly and others, her strong faith, her quick wit and feisty personality.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; 8 siblings, Carole (Dave) Dockendorf, Richard (Carol) Sobiech, Doris Roth, Wayne (Kathy) Sobiech, Gerald (Donna) Sobiech, Gary (Karen) Sobiech, Mary Lou (Ed) Janski, Arlene Sobiech; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius and Marie Sobiech; In-laws, Linda Sobiech and Robert Roth.

Private burial and prayers have taken place. Mass of Christian Burial will be planned once current restrictions are lifted.