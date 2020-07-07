Connie L. Nelson, 82, Clearwater

May 23, 1938 - July 3, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Connie L. Nelson, age 82 of Clearwater who passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Luke’s Parish Cemetery, Clearwater.

Connie was born on May 23, 1938 in Strasburg, North Dakota to Mathias and Alvina (Frison) Scherr. After graduating from high school, she moved to Minneapolis. Connie was united in marriage to David K. Nelson on September 1, 1962 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Minneapolis, the family has made their home in Clearwater since 1978. Connie was a strong advocate for the developmentally delayed. She was a member of St. Luke’s Parish.

Connie is survived by her husband, Dave; two daughters, Candy (Sam) Samuelson of Clearwater and Sandy Nelson of Annandale; two grandchildren, Kali Pichotta and Jake Samuelson; three great grandchildren, Lexi, Morgan and Raegan; and sister, Bev Haid of Bismarck, North Dakota.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to True Friends Horse Therapy (Camp Friendship) for the developmentally delayed.