NON-STOP EVENING OF LAUGHTER COMING YOUR WAY

Looking for out-of-the-ordinary central Minnesota entertainment? Hilariously fun Comedian Jason Schommer will be returning to the stage at Great River Arts in Little Falls this Saturday, October 8th, with the doors opening at 6 pm, and the show beginning at 7 pm.

'LAST LAUGH!'

'Last Laugh! An Evening of Hilarious Comedy with Jason Schommer and Friends!' will be a one-night-only performance. Jason will hit the stage with hilarious off-the-cuff stand-up comedy, storytelling, sketch comedy, and live music from special guests.

Tickets to the event are $16 and all seating at Great River Arts is General Admission. There really isn't a bad seat in the house at Great River Arts.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Last Laugh! is one of those shows where YOU feel like you're part of the show. No two shows are ever the same. Jason covers topics ranging from high school class reunions to the pitfalls of aging, and offers a hilarious take on the small town rumor mill, and many other topics.

Jason Schommer recently wowed a packed house at The Pantages Theatre in downtown Minneapolis at 'The Moth GrandSlam." He also earned rave reviews from both audiences and critics with his hit show at the Minnesota Fringe Festival, which earned him a guest appearance on the popular TV show "The Jason Show" with Jason Matheson on FOX 9, as well as numerous radio guest appearances.

JASON SCHOMMER AND LOUIE ANDERSON -BEST OF FRIENDS

Jason spent two years as the opening act for comedy legend Louie Anderson in Las Vegas and toured with him regularly. Comedy icon Louie Anderson said, "Jason is funny, clever, smart, and on his way to the big time!" Jason has performed all over the US and Canada and even had the privilege of performing for the US Military in Japan.

JASON'S AMAZING CAREER - HE'S KIND OF A LOCAL 'BIG DEAL'

Jason would never admit it, but he really is a BIG DEAL! He has worked in New York City for "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and has worked behind the scenes in Hollywood as a stand-in for Louie Anderson on the popular FX television series "Baskets." He released his first live comedy album "Confessions of a Local Celebrity" in 2017 and most recently went viral on TikTok by starring in a video with Dave Ryan from KDWB and hitting over 5.3 million views. It's hilarious. You have to hear the story.

To get your tickets to this great event, click HERE for information.

