Colleen J. Schafer, 83, St Cloud

January 9, 1935 - October 24, 2018

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Colleen J. Schafer, 83 of St Cloud, will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Colleen passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Pastor Timothy Routh will officiate. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Colleen was born on January 9, 1935 in Flasher, North Dakota to Walt and Hazel (Torkelson) Anderson. She married her high school sweetheart, Dean Schafer, in August 1956. They made a few moves in North Dakota and Montana before settling in the St. Cloud area in 1971. Colleen was employed as a teacher’s aide for St. Cloud School District #742 until her retirement. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Colleen loved to travel, was an avid walker and enjoyed attending sporting events, bowling league tournaments and her birthday club outings. Above all she treasured spending time with family.

She is survived by her sons, Brian (Kathy) Schafer, Minocqua, WI and Rodney (Joy) Schafer, Cold Spring; eight grandchildren, Andy, Dan, and Joe Schafer, Kateri (Ben) Johnson, Maggie (Brandon) Hunter, Erin (Mitch) Carroll, Dylan and Brady Schafer; great grandson, Landon Johnson; and brother, Ron (Paula) Anderson of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Schafer in 1986; son, Kevin in 2011; and brother Milton Anderson.

A heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Assumption Home and Country Manor Assisted Living for their loving and professional care.